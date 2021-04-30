$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $120.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.90 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,428. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

