2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.