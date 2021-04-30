$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 8,349,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

