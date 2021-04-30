3,000 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $224.59 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.