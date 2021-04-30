$306.01 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $306.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.95 million to $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $306.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

RRGB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 4,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

