3,442 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $199.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

