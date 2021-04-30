3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

