3M (NYSE:MMM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. In first-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 23.11% and 5.92%, respectively. Demand for respirators due to the pandemic boosted sales by $190 million. For 2021, 3M reiterated its projections, with year-over-year net sales growth of 5-8%. Organic sales are predicted to increase 3-6%, whereas adjusted earnings are expected to be $9.20-$9.70. However, inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt earnings by 30-50 cents per share. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as restructuring charges are likely to be concerning. In the past three months, 3M's shares underperformed the industry.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

