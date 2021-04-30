$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $136.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

