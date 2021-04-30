$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,894. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

