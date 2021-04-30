5,216 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $350.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

