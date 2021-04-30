5,937 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,987 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.