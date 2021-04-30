6 Meridian Makes New $207,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.