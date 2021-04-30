6 Meridian Makes New $212,000 Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STRA opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

