6 Meridian Takes $202,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth $1,936,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $350.83 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $332.45 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.