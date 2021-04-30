6 Meridian Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

