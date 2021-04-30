$624.80 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $624.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.40 million and the lowest is $618.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 215,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.