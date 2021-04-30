69,214 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 466,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

