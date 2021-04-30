$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post $77.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $65.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $404.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ARLO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 731,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

