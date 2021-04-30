$78.16 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $78.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,550 shares of company stock worth $12,685,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPF stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 154,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.17.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

