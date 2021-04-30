$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.33 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.14. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

