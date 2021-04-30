$91.21 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce sales of $91.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.93 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

LOB opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

