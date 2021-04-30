9,494 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

PXD opened at $159.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

