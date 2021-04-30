A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.79. 56,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

