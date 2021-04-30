A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.82. A10 Networks shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 4,408 shares.

Specifically, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,926 shares of company stock worth $186,783. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,794 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 222,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

