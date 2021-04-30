Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 168,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QVAL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.06. 17,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

