Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

