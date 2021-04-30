Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,418. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

