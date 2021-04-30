Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 16,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,579. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

