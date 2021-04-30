ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.24 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

