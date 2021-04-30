ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 26 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 26 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

