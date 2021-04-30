Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 45.8% in April

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,377,000.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,058. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.