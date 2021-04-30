Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.73. The company had a trading volume of 259,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $177.69 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

