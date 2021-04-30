Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVPF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414. Abliva AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

