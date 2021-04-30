ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
ABM stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,644.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
