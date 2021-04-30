ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

ABM stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,644.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

