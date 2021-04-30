ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in April

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 31st total of 9,032,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABMRF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

