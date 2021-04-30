Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.
Absa Group Company Profile
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.