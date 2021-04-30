Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

