AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce sales of $3.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $10.17 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $43.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.96 million to $104.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

ACIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.76. 104,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AC Immune by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

