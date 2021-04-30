Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 9,051 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACEL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,607. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

