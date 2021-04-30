Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 9,051 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ACEL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,607. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.27.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
