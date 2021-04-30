Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.27

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.35. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 56,786 shares traded.

ACHV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit