Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.35. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 56,786 shares traded.

ACHV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.