ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

