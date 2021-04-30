Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,957.03

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,957.03 ($38.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,167 ($41.38). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,145 ($41.09), with a volume of 283,751 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,083.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,957.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

