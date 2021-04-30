Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ADOCY stock remained flat at $$11.02 on Friday. Adocia has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

