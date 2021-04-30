Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.65.
AMD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $82.92. 1,029,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,454,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
