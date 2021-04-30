Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.65.

AMD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $82.92. 1,029,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,454,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

