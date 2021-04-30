Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 41024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

