Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 41024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit