Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,990% compared to the average daily volume of 878 call options.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

