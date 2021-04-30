AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:AER traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.08 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

