Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $54.00 at Truist

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 97,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

