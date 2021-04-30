AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.68. 15,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

