Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $692.59

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.59 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.28). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 861.50 ($11.26), with a volume of 5,671,314 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 874.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

